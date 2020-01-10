Consumer Cellular wants you.

To work at its Redmond call center, that is. Consumer Cellular needs to fill up to 200 positions at its call center, located at 2999 SW 6th St. near the Redmond Airport, now that it’s completed its $2 million renovation.

Currently, Consumer Cellular employs 357 people, and since construction was completed the company has been searching for employees to fill the vacancies in its 77,000-square-foot building.

“There’s a story here and that’s to figure out how to make it work to get workers here,” said Tim Duy, University of Oregon economics professor. “Companies are going to have to think outside the box and come up with ways to draw workers here.”

The company is offering salaries above minimum wage, access to a retirement plan with a company match and health insurance for part-time and full-time work, said Tiffany Smith, Consumer Cellular site manager.

“We’ve been hiring,” Smith said. “We want to fill the building completely and wanted to let the community know we’re continuing to hire.”

Consumer Cellular has been in Redmond since 2012, in what had been a T-Mobile call center, said Jon Stark, Redmond Economic Development Inc. senior director. At that point the community was facing the loss of 600 jobs, but Consumer Cellular was able to take over half of those jobs. The city did not provide financial incentives to Consumer Cellular, but did offer them to T-Mobile, Stark said.

“Call Centers provide a unique opportunity for communities in that they can often help skill-up a community — taking folks from customer service jobs and training them on administrative tasks — making them a valuable asset to the labor force,” Stark said.

Consumer Cellular is Redmond’s fourth largest employer, behind the Redmond School District, St. Charles Health System and PCC Schlosser, according to Economic Development Inc. Last summer the cellular company finished renovation and signed a 10-year lease on the building with the landlord, a New York-based company.

The newly renovated building features a gym with workout equipment that’s open during business hours, easy chairs, a game room with pool and foosball tables.

Consumer Cellular is a national wireless carrier offering no-contract cellphones and service plans to those age 50-plus. The company also operates call centers in Portland and Phoenix. It’s headquarters are in Portland.