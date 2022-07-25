WALMART

A truck enters a Walmart Distribution Center in Saint George, Utah.

 George Frey/Bloomberg

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart Inc. on Monday lowered its profit outlook for the second quarter and the full year, citing surging inflation on basics like food that is forcing shoppers cut back on discretionary items, particularly clothing, that carry higher profit margins.

That behavior is forcing the nation's largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, to step up discounts on general merchandise items like home furnishings and electronics to move inventory.

