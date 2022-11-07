Bend Memorial Clinic gets new partnership, new name (copy)

Bend Memorial Clinic is being renamed Summit Medical Group Oregon-Bend Memorial Clinic. (Bulletin file photo)

Summit Health, with clinics in Redmond, Bend and Sisters, has been acquired by Walgreens through its VillageMD company.

The sale of Summit Health and its partner company Summit Health-CityMD is worth close to $9 billion, according to an announcement by VillageMD, which is part of Walgreens. Summit has been part of Central Oregon's health care landscape since 2018 and was formed through a partnership between Bend Memorial Clinic and Summit Health management.

