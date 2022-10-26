WALGREENS

A customer enters a Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. store in San Francisco.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Walgreens is changing the way it evaluates pharmacists' performance as it works to promote tasks that better support patient care, the company announced Wednesday.

The pharmacy chain, one of the largest in the U.S., has been investing in pharmacy staff after facing labor shortages that started during the pandemic. Last fiscal year, the company invested $190 million in its pharmacy staff, with the money going toward things like overtime pay and bonuses. The company expects to spend even more in the 2023 fiscal year, which started in September, earmarking $265 million for pharmacy staff.

