Walgreens is changing the way it evaluates pharmacists' performance as it works to promote tasks that better support patient care, the company announced Wednesday.
The pharmacy chain, one of the largest in the U.S., has been investing in pharmacy staff after facing labor shortages that started during the pandemic. Last fiscal year, the company invested $190 million in its pharmacy staff, with the money going toward things like overtime pay and bonuses. The company expects to spend even more in the 2023 fiscal year, which started in September, earmarking $265 million for pharmacy staff.
The move is part of an effort at Walgreens to move deeper into health care and build relationships with patients. The company has been adding primary-care centers in some of its U.S. locations.
Walgreens has also invested in pharmacy automation technology, with eight micro-fulfillment centers nationwide that fill prescriptions. That allows pharmacists to dedicate more time to clinical services and patient consultations rather than counting pills.
"We've continued to make investments to elevate the role of our pharmacists and to foster an environment that enables them to best care for our patients and customers," said Holly May, Walgreens' global chief human resources officer.
