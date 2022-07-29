The town of Sisters is hopping with visitors again.
Early this month marked the first time in two years to a fully in-person Sisters Outdoor Quilt show. In June, the town saw the return of the Sisters Rodeo, which had been shuttered for two years during the pandemic.
If the trend continues, more than 3,500 people are expected to hear music from 30 performing artists at outdoor music venues during the 25th annual Sisters Folk Festival in late September.
These big events draw even more people to the old-west town center stores, restaurants and brew pubs. Everyone is happy: Visitors, residents and businesses.
“Our festivals foster community pride and allow individuals to showcase their artwork,” said Judy Trego, Sisters Area Chamber of Commerce executive director. “Our Sisters events also drive overnight stays to the health and well-being of our small-business community.”
The town has weathered a rough few years. Sisters has been plagued by forest fires that blanketed the region with smoke, forcing organizers to cancel the festival in 2017. And then in 2020, as the pandemic shut down the state, events were canceled and businesses shuttered.
This summer’s quilt show drew an estimated 10,000 visitors and 1,100 quilts, said Dawn Boyd, show executive director. Last year, the show was limited to 5,000 people and the year before it was held online.
But it kept the 47 years of tradition going, Boyd said.
“There were a number of Sisters residents who were first-timers this year,” Boyd said. “That’s the economic impact of the high gas prices. People aren’t traveling as far away, or maybe they were happy to experience something locally.
“It’s a town event. You can walk around and there’s no ticketed entrance.”
It didn’t hurt that the summer weather was a cool 81 degrees, Boyd said. That drove visitors to come and stay all day, she said. Many would wander around Sisters, looking at the quilts in the show and visiting the shops.
First-time visitor and quilt participant Emily Norquest brought an entourage with her to view her quilts.
The pandemic brought out her quilting skills. She started creating TikTok videos while she made pompoms, which grew into quilting. Her quilting grew to participating in the annual Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show.
Norquest posted videos of her crafting on the internet. She’d share with friends. It didn’t take long for her videos to catch on. She soon had more than 2 million views, and 220,000 followers, said the 25-year-old Portland resident.
“COVID reinvigorated fiber arts and my generation is doing that too,” Norquest said. “The Sisters quilt show is unique because it’s outdoors. I brought some of my family with me and walked around and looked at the quilts.”
She submitted two quilts to the show. One was hung on the wall outside a liquor store and the other by the antique mall, she said. “It was so much fun,” Norquest said. “It was fun to see the amazing work that others do.”
Getting back to normal
The event drives about $2.3 million into the economy, according to a 2009 economic impact study by the quilt show organizers. In July 2021, the county collected $143,086 in transient room taxes, compared to $109,713 collected in 2019, according to county data.
“The show 100% supports businesses,” Boyd said. “People are walking around looking at the quilts and looking into stores.”
Boyd said that having young people drawn to the craft will only pique the interest of more people for next year’s show that’s free to the public.
The quilt show weekend was the busiest for the newly renovated Cascade Spirits Taproom. From March 2020 to May the taproom remained closed and under renovation, said Ali Joseph, CEO and founder of Cascade Spirits, which makes Wild Roots Spirits, Broken Top Mountain Whiskey, Sun Ranch Spirits and Cascade Street Potato Vodka.
“I don’t think we hit previous year’s numbers, but it was our busiest weekend since our reopening,” said Joseph. “The quilt weekend is usually the busiest weekend of the year for us. We’re excited to be reopened.”
Cascade Spirits operates tasting rooms in Tigard and Portland and distills its products in Sisters, Joseph said. It opened in 2015, and is a woman-owned business that started when infused alcohol was not popular, she said.
It started in Joseph’s Hillsboro home. She purchased the Sisters business after partnering with Cascade Street Distillery.
“Sisters is a special place and embodies how beautiful Oregon is,” Joseph said. “There’s an unparalleled water source there with super clean water. That’s important when it comes to making alcohol.”
The summer blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” helped draw people to the Sisters Movie House, said owner Drew Kaza. But staffing and inflation have put a damper on the return of moviegoers.
“We’ve come back from COVID-19 for the past couple of months and we’re running ahead of our numbers from 2019,” Kaza said. “That’s the clearest sign that we’re back to normal, but the business has different challenges now: Costs are skyrocketing and we’re trying not to pass those costs onto customers.”
