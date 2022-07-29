The town of Sisters is hopping with visitors again.

Early this month marked the first time in two years to a fully in-person Sisters Outdoor Quilt show. In June, the town saw the return of the Sisters Rodeo, which had been shuttered for two years during the pandemic.

Reporter: 541-633-2117,

sroig@bendbulletin.com

(1) comment

Transitory Inflation
'...we’re running ahead of our numbers from 2019,...'

Impressive. Nationally, exhibitors are at just ~70% of 2019.

Report Add Reply

