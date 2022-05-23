On Monday, a count of ballots will reveal the results of a labor union election affecting a small group of Wisconsin-based quality assurance testers at Activision Blizzard’s Raven Software, which develops the popular Call of Duty game franchise. The unionization campaign by the employees has been part of a broader internal shakeup at Activision Blizzard, a Santa Monica, Calif.-based gaming giant with roughly 10,000 employees worldwide.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Video game workers at a division of game publisher Activision Blizzard have voted to unionize, creating the first labor union at a large U.S. video game company.
A count of ballots on Monday revealed the results of the election affecting a small group of Wisconsin-based quality assurance testers at Activision Blizzard's Raven Software, which develops the popular Call of Duty game franchise. The tally was 19-3.
The unionization campaign by employees at Raven's office in Middleton, Wis., was part of a broader internal shakeup at Activision Blizzard, a Santa Monica, California-based gaming giant with roughly 10,000 employees worldwide.
The game publisher — which Microsoft is in the process of buying for nearly $69 billion — has been under intense public scrutiny since California's civil rights agency sued it last year over an alleged "frat boy" culture that discriminated against women. It recently settled a separate federal civil rights lawsuit over allegations that management ignored sexual harassment and workplace discrimination against female employees.
Microsoft has said it wouldn't interfere in any unionization efforts.
The Milwaukee office of the National Labor Relations Board counted the mailed-in ballots on Monday afternoon via video conference. A regional NLRB director had ordered a May election after rejecting Activision's push to have it encompass a wider category of Raven workers, which could have diluted the unionizing group's vote.
Activision Blizzard said in a statement Monday that it respected the right of workers to vote on a union but criticized the way those workers were being classified.
"We believe that an important decision that will impact the entire Raven Software studio of roughly 350 people should not be made by 19 Raven employees," the company said.
The unionizing group, which has called itself the Game Workers Alliance, said in a statement Monday that "Activision Blizzard worked tirelessly to undermine our efforts to establish our union, but we persevered." U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat, tweeted her congratulations.
The new union will be represented by the broader Communications Workers of America, which has been stepping up campaigns in the largely non-unionized tech and gaming industries.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.