VERIZON

A Verizon store in San Francisco,

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg photo

Verizon Communications shares careened toward their biggest drop in 14 years after the mobile-phone company cut its forecast for the second straight quarter, adding to concerns that consumers are pulling back on spending.

The largest U.S. wireless carrier is having difficulty keeping up with rivals on subscriber growth amid heavy phone discounts and decades-high inflation. Verizon said Friday that it added only 12,000 monthly wireless phone subscribers in the second quarter, well below analysts' predictions for 167,200 new phone customers.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.