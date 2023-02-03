puff (copy)
Puffin Drinkwear Co-Founder Tyrone Hazen with some of his products.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

What started off as a fun campfire discussion now has financial backing from a group of venture capitalists to take Puffin Drinkwear to a new level — more distribution channels, more product lines and more employees.

Founded in Bend, Puffin Drinkwear — think cozy puffy jackets that look like jackets for a can of beer or a puffy sleeping bag for a wine bottle — received an undisclosed sum of Series A funding from Village Family Capital and Jim Collis of Colfam Management. Series A funding is the first round of funding for startups.

