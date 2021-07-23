Vancouver startup Absci debuted Thursday on Wall Street, with investors pouring money into the biotech company at its initial public offering.
Absci raised about $200 million in Thursday’s IPO to spend in pursuit of its technology for using artificial intelligence to create drugs faster, and less expensively, than through conventional means. It’s a technique with enormous promise — but tremendous uncertainty.
The jump in Absci’s market price gave the company a market value of nearly $2 billion, instantly making it the seventh most valuable public company in the Portland area with a market capitalization greater than NW Natural, nLight, Schnitzer Steel or Greenbrier.
“I firmly believe that we can make this region a successful synthetic biology hub,” Absci CEO Sean McClain said in an interview Thursday from the Nasdaq exchange in New York. He started the company a decade ago after moving back to his parents’ home in Sherwood, then used basement lab space at the Portland State University to demonstrate the technology’s feasibility.
The stock will list under the ticker symbol “ABSI,” but it hadn’t actually begun trading on the exchange by midmorning Thursday. That’s typical with new IPOs, but makes it impossible to gauge how investors are reacting to the offering.
Absci said its computer technology is faster and more effective at creating a class of medicine known as a biologic, a protein-based drug. The Vancouver company says its computers rapidly evaluate potential protein sequences to assess their effectiveness for specific treatments.
The company has raised $230 million already and made two small acquisitions earlier this year to round out its technology. Backers include Merck, which put $5 million into Absci last year and is working with the Vancouver company on a drug candidate.
Absci’s operations remain small though; it recorded less than $5 million in sales last year and has only about 170 employees. Absci has drug candidates in nine programs with other manufacturers that could generate fees or, eventually, royalties, but no assurance that those medications will ever hit market.
Growth in the number of drug candidate programs using Absci’s technology will be the most important metric to gauge the company’s progress, McClain said, because they will show that large manufacturers have faith in the company’s technique.
Thursday’s IPO is a landmark in the Portland region, which has never had a biotech company make this big a splash on Wall Street.
“We realized that we could raise capital here in the region as well as recruit top talent, so we decided to stay and grow here in the region,” McClain said. He pointed to Twist Bioscience, a San Francisco company in the process of substantially expanding its Wilsonville lab, an indication that Absci’s early success portends further growth in the region’s life science industry.
“We’re seeing companies move to the region,” McClain said. “With the success of both Twist and Absci, it’s only going to recruit more companies here and more dollars invested into startups.”
Absci stands to generate tens of millions of dollars for local investors who provided early backing, some of which may be reinvested in other startups.
“I think it’ll have a catalytic effect,” said Eric Rosenfeld, co-founder of the Oregon Venture Fund, which invested $4 million in Absci over six difference rounds beginning in 2016. That now constitutes a 3.6% stake in the business, worth nearly $72 million after Thursday’s IPO.
“It’s huge for us as a fund. The return is ginormous for us,” Rosenfeld said. “It’ll be huge for us and puts some wind in the sales for life science investing in our region.”
After growing out of its Portland lab space, Absci was unable to find a larger facility in the region. McClain said that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee stepped in to help fund the creation of a suitable lab in downtown Vancouver. Absci has subsequently moved to a larger office in east Vancouver.
IPOs are rare in the Portland area, and there have been no large public offerings by Oregon companies since 2004. Absci’s, though, is the third in Clark County in recent years. Laser manufacturer nLight raised about $90 million with its 2018 IPO, and marketing data provider ZoomInfo raised more than $900 million when it went public last year.
Absci says it will use the money raised Thursday to support its operations and growth. It says it has enough money to last through 2023 but warns it will need additional investment to reach its target.
The prospects for young biotech companies are often highly uncertain because they’re developing unproven treatments. It’s impossible to know in advance whether they will achieve their goals and pass regulatory muster. Rosenfeld argues Absci is better positioned than many life sciences startups because it’s not focused on any one drug, but rather a new technique that could produce an array of treatment.
It’s still not clear whether Absci’s technology will deliver on its promise, but the company has already caught the attention of several large manufacturers and, now, Wall Street investors. Rosenfeld said that’s a good sign for the future of the life sciences industry in the Portland area, which is tiny compared to the activity in Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.
