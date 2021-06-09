UScellular is offering $50 off per month to eligible customers through the Federal Communications Commission's Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to help households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible customers can received $50 off per month or $75 a month for those living on tribal lands. To qualify customers must qualify for a free or reduced-price lunch program, receive federal Pell Grants in the current year, experience a loss of income since February.
For more information and to confirm eligibility, visit https://www.uscellular.com/plans/emergency-broadband-benefit-program.
