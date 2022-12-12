Two newspaper giants join forces (copy)

Sections of a USA Today newspapers.

 Steven Senne

NEW YORK (AP) — USA Today's weekly chart of top-selling books is on indefinite hiatus after the newspaper's parent company, Gannett, laid off the editor in charge of compiling the list that's closely followed in the publishing industry.

"USA Today's Books list will be on hiatus for the remainder of the year," a spokesperson told The Associated Press on Monday. "We will share further updates in 2023."

