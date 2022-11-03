Unemployment Benefits

A restaurant in Highland Park, Illinois, seeks workers on July 14. The number of new claims for jobless benefits increased slightly last week.

 Nam Y. Huh/AP file

Applications for US unemployment insurance last week fell slightly, hovering around historically low levels as the labor market holds strong despite a weakening economy.

Initial unemployment claims decreased by 1,000 to 217,000 in the week ended Oct. 29, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 220,000 new applications.

