People walk outside of the New York Stock Exchange in the financial district in Manhattan ub 2022,

 Spencer Platt/TNS

U.S. household net worth increased in the fourth quarter as a gain in the value of equity holdings more than offset weakness in real estate.

Household net worth climbed nearly $3 trillion, or 2%, in the October-December period to $147.7 trillion after declining the previous two quarters, a Federal Reserve report showed Thursday. That was the biggest advance of the year.

