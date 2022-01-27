Ken Wilhelm has been named the Bend Chamber's recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022. It is part of the 2022 Business Excellence Awards, sponsored by US Bank and The Bulletin.
The award celebrates the accomplishments of an individual who has had a substantial impact on local industries and community.
"The recipient displays a profound level of leadership that has helped steer Bend to economic success while investing back into our community with their time and resources," according to a chamber press release.
Wilhelm has provided executive leadership for United Way of Central Oregon since 1988. He has had direct responsibility for all business affairs of the organization including strategic planning, fiscal accountability, resource development, community engagement, community impact, staffing and day-to-day operations.
He has been a pillar in the non-profit landscape in Central Oregon, connecting non-profits with needed resources and financial support. Most recently, he oversaw the organization’s expansion from the Greater Bend area to the tri-county region, supporting all of Central Oregon. He’s led the effort to develop a collaborative initiative to address childhood trauma and build resilience: TRACEs, the release said.
“Ken has been a bedrock leader in our community for well over 30 years,” said Rebecca Berry, Bend Chamber board chair, in the release. “As the leader of United Way, he has built a culture of giving that has supported the important work of nonprofits throughout the region and improving the lives of so many in our community.”
During his time as executive director, United Way raised approximately $30 million in community fundraising. From the 2-1-1 program to Tax Aid, VITA and Thrive, have all benefited from Ken’s guidance and mentoring, the release said.
