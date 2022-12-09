Medical professionals from St. Charles Medical Group, calling themselves Central Oregon Providers Network, have filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board that St. Charles Health System didn't fully disclose information of anti-union consultants. In this May 2021 file photo, nurses in the St. Charles Bend intensive care unit treat a COVID-19 patient.
Central Oregon Providers Network filed a labor complaint against St. Charles Health System, stating it should have disclosed it hired consultants to disrupt unionizing efforts.
The union alleges the health system, which the medical group reports to, was not transparent and "intended to obscure the efforts of these consultants," according to the complaint.
"This failure is concerning," the complaint states. "It raises questions regarding the capacity of these two consultants to accurately document their activities as demanded by the U.S. Department of Labor."
The health system said Friday that it had not received notification from the National Labor Relations Board about a complaint being filed, said Kayley Mendenhall, St. Charles Health System vice president of strategic communications.
"We are not able to respond until we have a chance to review the complaint," Mendenhall said.
About 300 doctors, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, social workers and other providers from the medical group first filed for union representation with the National Labor Relations Board in June. In August, the group renewed its pledge and refiled for union representation after the health system alleged that some medical practitioners who act in a supervisory capacity were ineligible to join the union.
"We're just so tired of the incessant emails and videos urging us not to unionize," said Debbie Rief-Adams, a 24-year veteran at St. Charles Health System and nurse practitioner at the Sleep Center in Redmond, who spoke as a union supporter. "The hospital is fighting us. They're using stall tactics in hopes that we would lose momentum."
The providers network says it wants to unionize not for higher pay, or better benefits, but to have a bigger role in patient care decisions made by the health system.
"We want to be able to provide the care we want for our patients. We're not out to anger the administration," Reif-Adams said.
Meanwhile, home health and hospice nurses working at St. Charles Health System approved overwhelmingly in a vote Thursday to unionize and are now represented by the Oregon Nurses Association, which already represents about 1,200 nurses in Bend, Prineville and Redmond. The home health and hospice nurses said they wanted a union for collective bargaining because they have been feeling pushed to increase productivity by the health system.
The group filed its notice with the National Labor Relations Board in October. The next step will be to establish bylaws and begin contract negotiation with the health system.
