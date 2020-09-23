Six months into COVID-19 and the unemployment in Central Oregon, while still dropping, is up significantly more than before the pandemic, according to data provided by the Oregon Employment Department.
In Deschutes County, the unemployment rate was 7.7%, down from the high of 16.3% in May, according to the monthly report released Tuesday. Unemployment was 3.3% in March before Gov. Kate Brown ordered businesses to shut down and limited travel to only what was essential.
Overall, Deschutes County regained 40% of the 14,800 jobs lost at the start of the pandemic, according to the news release. The travel and tourism industry was the hardest hit with 3,600 jobs lost, which have not been regained.
Crook County saw job growth as the unemployment rate fell to 8.9% in August, down from 11.4% in July, according to the news release. Before the pandemic, the jobless rate was 4.8% in March.
And in Jefferson County, the unemployment rate was 9.1% in August, down from 11.1% in July, according to the data. Pre-COVID-19 it was 4.2% in March.
