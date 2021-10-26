Unemployment rates in Central Oregon counties continued to fall in September, inching toward but not yet hitting pre-pandemic lows, according to the Oregon Employment Department's monthly report released Tuesday.
Deschutes County's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 5.1% in September, down from 5.4% the month before, according to state economists. That's still slightly higher than the 3.3% rate the county reported in February, 2020, prior to the pandemic.
The county's gain of 800 new jobs in September was stronger than typical for this time of year, according to the report.
Crook County saw its unemployment rate decline to 6.5% in September from 6.8% the month before, still higher than the 4.4% it reported just before the pandemic.
Crook County's employment changes last month reflected typical seasonal trends, with losses in industries like leisure and hospitality and federal government as summer ends and gains in local government and private education associated with the back-to-school season.
Meanwhile, employment growth in Jefferson County was slower than typical for this time of year, according to the report. The county's unemployment rate fell to 6.1% in September, down from 6.3% the month before and still two percentage points higher than before the pandemic.
Construction has been that county's fastest growing industry sector over the past year, followed by retail and manufacturing, the report said.
