Central Oregon added more jobs in May, compared to the same period the year before, but not as many as would be expected right before the busy summer tourism season, according to the monthly jobs report.

The unemployment rate in Deschutes County dropped to 4% in May, down a tad from the prior month. However, May's rate was a half percentage point from the record low of 3.4% set prior to the start of the pandemic, according to the monthly report released Tuesday by the Oregon Employment Department.

