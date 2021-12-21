Unemployment claim
123RF

Rapid hiring in Central Oregon has spurred a recovery of non-farm employment, according to the Oregon Employment Department report released Tuesday.

In Deschutes County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped in November to 4.6% from 4.9% in October. The unemployment rate, while still higher than prior to the first shockwaves felt in February 2020 from COVID-19-related shutdowns, is at levels far below the 10 year average, according to the monthly employment data.

The county posted "very strong" hiring numbers in November, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates, adding 160 new jobs at a time traditionally that would record a loss of 300 jobs, according to Oregon's monthly unemployment report.

The county also posted strong hiring in the leisure and hospitality industry, adding 80 jobs in November for a total of 2,130 jobs in the past year, a 19.7% increase, according to the jobs report.

Statewide, the unemployment rate in November was 4.2%, following  a downward trend of the past six months, according to the Oregon Employment Department. The U.S. jobless rate also was 4.2%.

Oregon's unemployment rate is closing in on the historically low rates racked up in 2017 through 2019 when the unemployment rate was 3.9%.

In Jefferson County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 5.6% in November, down a few tenths of a percent from October, according to the monthly jobs report. The unemployment rate is nearing the February 2020 rate when it was 4.1%. 

Non-farm jobs fell in Jefferson County by 90 jobs in November, a typical decline for the area at this time of year, according to the state jobs report.

And in Crook County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped significantly to 5.9% in November, down from 6.2% in October. The current jobless rate is a mere 1.5 percentage points higher than before the pandemic forced businesses to shut down in March 2020, according to the monthly unemployment report.

Crook County lost 40 jobs in November. Employment levels in the county are up 5% from November 2019. Strong hiring over the past year in the county remains around the data center sin Prineville, according to the report. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-633-2117, sroig@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.