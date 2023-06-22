Central Oregon added more jobs in May, compared to the same period the year before, but not as many as would be expected right before the busy summer tourism season, according to the monthly jobs report.
The unemployment rate in Deschutes County dropped to 4% in May, down a tad from the prior month, but up just a half a percentage point from the record low of 3.4% set prior to the start of the pandemic, according to the monthly report released Tuesday by the Oregon Employment Department.
The county added 650 jobs in May, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Minor losses were reported in the manufacturing sector and the biggest gains were in the accommodation and food services sector. With the summer tourism around the corner, employers added 370 jobs to the county, according to the report.
In all compared to May 2022, non-farm employment grew by 1.5% in Deschutes County, according to the report.
In Jefferson County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped over the previous May to 4.9%. In October through December 2019 the unemployment rate in Jefferson County was 4.4%.
Employment gains in Jefferson County were concentrated in the government and construction sectors, according to the report. Losses were reported in the professional and business services sector and the leisure and hospitality sector, according to the report.
In Crook County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 5.5%, a full percentage point above the lowest rate set just before the pandemic started in March 2020. Then the unemployment rate was 4.5%.
Smaller than normal employment gains were recorded in Crook County in May, which only added 90 jobs. However, Crook County remains one of Oregon's 36 counties with a job growth rate that is one of the fastest in the state.
