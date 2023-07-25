The unemployment rates for June in Central Oregon were nearly as low as they were prior to the pandemic, according to the monthly report released Tuesday from the Oregon Employment Department.
In Deschutes County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.8% in June, just 0.4 percentage points above the record low of 3.4% set in February 2020. The. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the county added 1,150 jobs in June, bringing the total to 93,160 jobs. New jobs were in sectors expected at this time of year: accommodation and food service, government and professional and business services.
“We’ve recovered in Deschutes County from the COVID-19 employment losses,” said Nicole Ramos, Oregon Employment Department regional economist. “That’s pretty good.”
However, the rate of growth is slowing, Ramos said.
People are leaving the workforce permanently, she said. Statewide that’s attributed to a flurry of retirements.
In Jefferson County, the unemployment rate decreased in June to 4.6%, down from the month prior when it was 4.9%, according to the report. By comparison, the unemployment rate was 4.4% from October to December 2019, according to the report.
About 110 jobs were added in Jefferson County in June, a 1.6% increase, mostly in the government, retail trade and leisure and hospitality sectors.
In Crook County the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased in June to 5.3% compared to 5.2% the same time the year before. The current unemployment rate is just 0.8 percentage points above the record low set in February 2020, when it was 4.5%.
The county added 100 nonfarm jobs in June and the county employment levels are up 11.2% from pre-pandemic levels of February 2020.
In all, there are 10,559 people employed in Crook County in June, compared to 10,751 in June 2022.
