A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Mount Prospect, Illinois.

 Nam Y. Huh/AP

The unemployment rates for June in Central Oregon were nearly as low as they were prior to the pandemic, according to the monthly report released Tuesday from the Oregon Employment Department.

In Deschutes County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.8% in June, just 0.4 percentage points above the record low of 3.4% set in February 2020. The. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the county added 1,150 jobs in June, bringing the total to 93,160 jobs. New jobs were in sectors expected at this time of year: accommodation and food service, government and professional and business services.

