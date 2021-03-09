Deschutes County has recovered 63% of the jobs lost from the COVID-19 shutdowns that sent shockwaves through the business community, according to the most recent unemployment figures.
“We’re ahead of the curve as far as the percent recovered,” said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist, of the January unemployment rate released on Tuesday.
The county’s unemployment rate dropped to 7% in January, down slightly from December’s 7.6% rate, but still far higher than the 3.4% rate of the same time in 2020, according to the data.
Jefferson and Crook counties are still experiencing job losses in the construction and leisure and hospitality sectors. Jefferson County has recovered 57% of its job losses since the initial COVID-19 shutdowns in March 2020. Crook County’s unemployment rate inched up slightly to 7.8% in January from 7.6% in December, according to the data.
A full economic recovery in the three counties is not expected until next year, Runberg said. “There’s pent up demand, particularly with the vaccine distribution,” Runberg said. “People will want to travel and regional travel destinations like Bend will be red hot.”
In fact, Runberg estimates that there will be so many visitors that it might frustrate residents.
That would be the best news for Lev Stryker, owner of Cog Wild, a Bend mountain bike tour company. Last year was a wild ride for the business, Stryker said. Because of mandated shutdowns and limited tourism, Stryker said he reduced his staff and saw a drop in business overall.
“It was a drop in numbers by a significant amount,” Stryker said. “It would be great to have a busy year, and from what we’ve seen so far, we will have a busy summer. We have a lot of bookings already and people calling about this summer.”
Given how robust this past summer’s tourism was, Runberg expects summer tourism will bump up job recovery past 90% of normal. And it’s that kind of recovery that is noteworthy, Runberg said.
“We’ve closed the gap,” Runberg said. “In April 2020, we lost 17% of our nonfarm jobs in Deschutes County. We’ve gone from that to 6.7% unemployment is a lot of progress.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.