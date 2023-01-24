Unemployment rose in Central Oregon during December, predominantly in the retail, accommodations and food services industries, according to new data released on Tuesday.
The upward trend follows a statewide rise in seasonally adjusted job losses that began five months ago, according to the Oregon Employment Department.
In Deschutes County the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.4% in December from 4.1% in November, according to the report. The current rate is about 1.1% higher than the record low of 3.3% set before the onset of pandemic related restrictions.
The county lost 330 jobs in December with retail, lodging and food services cutting the most amount of jobs. Despite that, the leisure and hospitality sector added jobs from the return of outdoor recreation, according to the report.
In Crook County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 6% in December, a 1.3% increase over the record low of 4.7% set just before the pandemic-related restrictions were imposed, according to the report.
The county reported 100 jobs lost in December, according to the report.
In Jefferson County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.9% in December, higher than the record low rate set in January 2020 when it was 4.4%, according to the report.
The county lost about 60 government and private industry jobs in December, according to the report
