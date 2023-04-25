The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Central Oregon remained a percentage point above the lowest level set prior to the start of the pandemic, according to the monthly report released by the Oregon Employment Department.
In Deschutes County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.4% in March, down from 4.7% the month prior, but still 1.1% above the lowest rate recorded of 3.3% set just before the pandemic started. In all, about 290 jobs were added in March.
Job losses were minimal, according to the report, and the bulk were seen in the utility field. Accommodations saw the biggest jump in jobs, according to the report.
In Crook County, 200 jobs were added in March, a larger than normal gain, according to the report. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in was 5.9% in March, higher than the record low of 4.7% set just before the pandemic shut down businesses.
And in Jefferson County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.5% for March. The unemployment rate for the county from January 2019 to January 2020 was 4.4%, according to the report.
In March, 110 jobs were added in the government and leisure and hospitality sectors, according to the report. Other employment sectors remained relatively unchanged.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.