Economy Jobs Report

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Prospect Heights, Illinois.

 AP file

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Central Oregon remained a percentage point above the lowest level set prior to the start of the pandemic, according to the monthly report released by the Oregon Employment Department. 

In Deschutes County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.4% in March, down from 4.7% the month prior, but still 1.1% above the lowest rate recorded of 3.3% set just before the pandemic started. In all, about 290 jobs were added in March. 

Reporter: 541-633-2117, sroig@bendbulletin.com

Reporter

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog Pono out on hikes.

