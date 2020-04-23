The number of new claims for unemployment insurance in Central Oregon continued to grow over the past week, even as the rate of claims slowed compared to the previous four weeks, according to data reported by the Oregon Employment Department.
Around 13,930 initial claims for unemployment were processed for Central Oregon residents during the first five weeks of the COVID-19 stay at home order, which represents about 12% of the total workforce. Most of these claims (11,900) were registered in Deschutes County.
"Central Oregon remains one of the hardest hit regions by COVID layoffs relative to the size of the labor force," said Damon Runberg regional economist for the Oregon employment department.
During the first four weeks of the statewide lockdown, 10,125 people had claims processed in Central Oregon.
The Oregon Unemployment Department does not currently post the raw number of processed claims on a weekly basis at the county level. It is only posting the five-week aggregation since the start of the stay-at-home order.
Runberg said he anticipates a surge in new unemployment claims once the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program commences, which could occur by the end of next week.
The PUA extends benefits to unemployed or partially unemployed individuals who are not eligible for regular unemployment insurance, including independent contractors, self-employed workers.
Runberg also reports that lower paying occupational groups in Central Oregon have posted higher shares of layoffs compared to higher paying occupational groups.
Occupational groups with a median hourly rate of less than $20 an hour represent around 61% of the total initial claims for unemployment insurance processed over the past five weeks, Runberg reports. Occupational groups with a median hourly rate greater than $30 represent only 12% of initial claims processed, but make up 22% of total employment.
“Although these COVID-related layoffs are spread across all industries it is becoming clear that the most vulnerable Oregonians are being impacted more significantly,” Runberg said. “Lower paying occupational groups posted notably higher shares of layoffs than higher paying occupational groups.”
