Unemployment claims in Central Oregon doubled in one week as more businesses shut down because of government mandates to contain the pandemic, according to newly released county unemployment data.
Compared to a year ago, unemployment claims are skyrocketing from 183 in 2019 to 3,371 the week ending March 28, said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist. On March 23, Gov. Kate Brown expanded her request that businesses shutter to contain COVID-19. Restaurants and bars have been restricted to carryout and delivery services only.
"We will continue to see these initial unemployment insurance claims filing rise in the coming weeks," Runberg said. "We will likely see this ripple effect continue in the short-term."
The story is much the same across the nation where more than 6.6 million unemployment claims were filed nationwide last week adding to the 3.3 million the week before that. In all, more than 10 million people in the United States have filed for unemployment insurance benefits.
In Oregon, 92,700 claims were filed last week, a 21% increase from the previous week's record set for weekly filings the week of March 21.
Oregon was among the states with the smallest unemployment increases, according to WalletHub, a personal finance website. In Central Oregon, most of the claims are from workers laid off in the accommodation and food services sector, Runberg said.
Steve Smith, an eight-year Bend resident, was supposed to be promoted to kitchen manager and open El Sancho Taco Shop's new outlet on Galveston Avenue on Wednesday. Not only did the owners delay the opening because of the pandemic, but Smith was laid off.
Smith filed for unemployment on March 18 and expects to receive his first benefit next week. In the meantime, he said, he's hanging on for now.
"I was expecting to get laid off," the 30-year-old said. "Even though I expected it, it was a punch to the gut."
Smith was among 60 workers that El Sancho had to lay off as it shuttered its catering business, its dine-in business and its food-cart business, said Joel Cordes, El Sancho Taco Shop owner. The company will continue to pay the health insurance premiums of those workers who qualified for it and has about 13 workers left on the payroll.
But business is down by 60%, Cordes said.
"We're about breaking even right now," he said. "We're not sure how long we'll be operating like this. We're trying not to build up too much debt."
El Sancho does plan to tap into federal programs designed to help small businesses, Cordes said.
Layoffs will continue to spread to other businesses the longer the country is held to social-distancing rules, Runberg said. In the week ending March 28 in Deschutes County, 963 claims were filed in the accommodation and food service industries. The number of unemployment claims filed in the health care and social assistance category doubled from the week ending March 21 to the week ending March 28.
Manufacturing and construction also are seeing large increases in claim filings.
"Since there is no precedent for an event like this we have no idea how high the ceiling is of folks on unemployment insurance," Runberg said.
