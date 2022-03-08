Jobless claims dropped in Central Oregon in January, posting strong hiring trends, but at a slower pace than the previous year, according to a monthly employment report.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped in Deschutes County to 4.1% in January, down a smidge from 4.3% in December, according to the state Employment Department's monthly report.
Overall unemployment is only one percentage point above pre-pandemic levels when unemployment in Deschutes County was a record low of 3.3%, according to the monthly report. In January, the county gained 440 jobs, as the local economy tends to lose significantly more jobs in the winter months, according to the report.
In Jefferson county the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 5.1% in January, down from 5.3% in December and is inching closer to pre-pandemic levels of 4.1% in February of 2020.
Likewise, in Crook County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was relatively unchanged at 5.5% in January, compared to 5.6% in December, according to the report. However, it's a step closer to the pre-pandemic rates of 4.4% in February 2020, according to the monthly report.
