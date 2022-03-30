In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo a bilingual help wanted sign for Auto Zone, a retailer of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories, is posted outside the store in Canton, Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Unemployment rates continued their downward trend in Central Oregon, approaching near-record levels and erasing COVID-19 job-related losses, according to a monthly unemployment report.
In Deschutes County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 3.8% in February, just 0.5 percentage point above the record low of 3.3% established before the pandemic, according to the Oregon Employment Department monthly unemployment report.
In all, the county added 370 jobs in February, a modest seasonally adjusted gain of 220 jobs at a time when the county generally posts low employment gains. Deschutes County saw growth in the leisure and hospitality sector of the economy with manufacturing, local government and education making strides in employment gains as well.
In Jefferson County the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.8%,down from 5.1% in January, according to the monthly report. Prior to COVID-19 job-related closures affecting employment, the county experienced a 4.1% unemployment rate.
The county added 50 new nonfarm jobs in February, according to the report. Over the past year, Jefferson County has experienced slower growth than other parts of Central Oregon, according to the report.
In Crook County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 5.2% in February, down from 5.4% in January. The rate now is just 1 percentage point away from the record low set in February 2020, the point before pandemic-related closures affected employment.
Just 20 jobs were added in February in Crook County, according to the report. Typically there are few job gains at this time of year. In the past year, however, Crook county added 7.7% more jobs, which makes the county the second fastest in terms of rate of job growth among Oregon’s 36 counties, according to the report.
