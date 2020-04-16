Central Oregonians lost jobs by the thousands over the past month, stark numbers that expose the extent of the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
In Deschutes County, the number of new unemployment claims processed in the past month soared to 10,125 compared with just 611 claims processed in the four weeks prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, according to data released by Damon Runberg, regional economist for the Oregon Employment Department.
The actual number of claims filed in Deschutes County was higher than the number of claims processed, said Runberg, because the sheer number of claims created a backlog the employment department is still working through.
“The county numbers under-represent the true scope of the unemployment here in Central Oregon,” said Runberg. “We know that Deschutes County is amongst the hardest hit counties with the number of initial claims processed over the past week."
The number of processed claims was a record for the time period, said Runberg, as were the processed claims in Crook and Jefferson counties, 902 and 732 respectively.
In Oregon, only Lincoln and Clatsop counties were hit harder, measured by uninsurance claims processed as a share of the county’s total labor force. The number of claims processed in the past month represents 10% of the Deschutes County labor force.
“Devastating is really the only way to describe what we are seeing. These are our friends, neighbors and family members,” said Runberg.
What sectors have been hit the hardest in Deschutes County? Accommodation and food services made up 28.6% of the processed claims during the past four weeks. That’s 2,900 claims compared to just 59 claims in the four weeks prior to COVID-19.
The sector with the second-most processed claims in the county was healthcare and social assistance, which made up 16% of the claims. This was followed by retail trade (11.2%), manufacturing (9.2%) and construction (8.7%). Claims in arts, entertainment and recreation made up 4.7% of the total.
State and national numbers also reflected the mass layoffs that occurred when leaders declared emergency restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. Over the past four weeks, 22 million Americans filed jobless claims, including 297,000 claims in Oregon.
During the week of April 5-11, the Oregon Employment Department received 53,800 initial claims for unemployment benefits.
While the numbers are grim, Oregon is among the first states to receive payments from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which grants an extra $600 per week to those out of work due to the pandemic.
During the week of March 29 to April 4, Oregon’s employment department paid $23 million in benefits to Oregonians. That figure quadrupled to $97 million in the most recent recorded week.
The Oregon Employment Department is hiring staff to help process claims. As of April 10, it had 450 staff available for processing claims, up from 224 on March 27. The department is working on a new program, called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) to help the self-employed, contract workers and gig workers who are not already eligible to receive unemployment benefits.
The sudden spike in unemployment led Central Oregon Community College to offer late-start, condensed courses for its spring semester. Students will receive normal credits for the classes, which are in business administration, college success, health & fitness, history and music.
“COCC knows that many Central Oregonians are trying to find the best way forward right now and we wanted to make getting started at the college as feasible as possible,” said Betsy Julian, vice president of instruction. “The late-start option is a new thing for us but we have a strong history in eLearning, and we’re very pleased to provide this opportunity.”
COCC's online classes start May 11 with an admission deadline of May 6. Tuition for the courses is the same as for regular COCC classes. More information can be found online at www.cocc.edu/getting-started.
