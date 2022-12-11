We all know that the lack of available and affordable housing is one of the most significant challenges to Bend and Central Oregon. Left unresolved, our housing will continue to have profound impacts on individuals and families, but it also worsens our labor shortage and impacts everyone in our community.

Lack of attainable housing hits us from multiple perspectives. From an employer’s standpoint, lack of affordable housing has become a determining factor on whether their business thrives, stays stagnant or withers. Bendites are having difficulty finding an affordable place to live and see other consequences of high-priced housing from a growing deficit of teachers and health care workers who can’t afford to live here, to limited business hours due to lack of labor.

Katy Brooks is the executive director of the Bend Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at katy@bendchamber.org.

