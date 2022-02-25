Wall Street was poised to end a turbulent week on a high note Friday, with stocks on track to extend fragile gains as investors monitored Russia's continued incursion into Ukraine and the responses from the United States and its allies.
Stocks around the globe staged comebacks, even as Russian forces closed in on Kyiv, a day after world leaders introduced sweeping sanctions and export controls to punish Moscow for the invasion.
European indexes rallied 3 percent or more across the board, while Asian markets closed in positive territory with the exception of Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index. Even Russia's MOEX index, which cratered more than 33 percent Thursday in one of the biggest crashes in equity market history, bounced back nearly 21 percent.
Anthony Denier, chief executive of trading platform Webull, told The Washington Post that U.S. markets are moving higher because investors believe the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict "is not going to have a big enough global effect to send the U.S. into a recession."
"They also may be thinking that the Russia situation may make the Fed a little less hawkish," Denier told The Post in an email, adding that investors should expect volatility to be "the new normal" as long as the conflict continues.
Shortly after noon., the Dow Jones industrial average was up more than 2 percent, nearly 680 points. The broader S&P 500 index had surged about 1.9 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.3 percent.
The gains come as investors make "slightly queasy calculations about the extent to which the economic and market impact of Russia's invasion will be contained," Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said Friday in comments emailed to The Post. "Along with higher energy prices, we are getting almost constant reminders that war will only add to the current inflationary pressures."
Volatility raged in global trading in the run-up to the invasion, with stocks selling off sharply as investors parsed a sea of conflicting signals and threats. Although investors typically shrug off geopolitical tensions, the Ukraine crisis has weighed heavily on the markets because of Russia's central role in global energy markets. Russia produces about 10 percent of the world's oil supply, on par with the United States and Saudi Arabia, and surging energy costs will ripple quickly through the global economy.
Markets loathe uncertainty, and the Russian attack is arriving at a moment when the economic recovery is under pressure from soaring inflation, chaotic supply chains, labor shortages and other pandemic-era stressors. Investors are betting that the conflict will stall planned interest rate hikes - central banks' greatest weapon against inflation - as the potentials costs tied to energy market disruption could send prices through the roof.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has "significantly changed the Fed's monetary policy debate in the near term," Ivan Feinseth, chief investment officer at Tigress Financial Partner, said Friday in comments emailed to The Post.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced an unprecedented package of sanctions targeting Russian financial institutions and the nation's business and political elites. The United States and its allies have now targeted all 10 of Russia's largest financial institutions through a combination of "full blocking" sanctions that choke off all transactions with U.S. entities, as well as "correspondent" sanctions that bar transactions with U.S. banks, and debt and equity sanctions on institutions holding nearly 80 percent of Russian bank assets, the White House said.
Russia has warned that Americans will fully feel the "consequences" of the sanctions. U.S. businesses have been warned to prepare for possible cyberattacks and Biden has acknowledged that the crisis could lead to higher gasoline prices. In remarks Thursday, he insisted he will do everything in his power to limit Americans' pain at the pump and said that the United States is "prepared to respond" to cyber threats to companies and infrastructure.
For all the financial whiplash tied to the conflict, no nation has faced higher costs than Russia. The MOEX index's rout Thursday during the invasion wiped tens of billions off the value of Russian firms, while the ruble plunged to a record low. Other costs have been piling up, with Russia being stripped of the chance to host the Champion's League Final, Europe's most prestigious club soccer competition. Formula 1′s Russian Grand Prix, scheduled to take place in Sochi in September, has also been canceled in light of the invasion.
Oil prices skidded lower Friday, with Brent crude, the international benchmark, declining 1.7 percent to trade around $93.75 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, also edged down 1.7 percent to trade around $91.30 per barrel.
Oil prices have risen more than 40 percent since December, influenced in part by speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin was preparing to launch an attack. Earlier this week, amid the shock of the invasion, prices breached $100 per barrel for the first time since 2014.
Gold, a Russian export and investor safe haven, also swung lower, declining more than 2 percent to trade around $1,887 per troy ounce.
