BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A plan for three open-pit gold mines in salmon habitat in east-central Idaho is one step closer to approval after the U.S. government selected the Canadian developer's proposed plan for mitigating the project's environment impact.
The U.S. Forest Service on Friday made public an environmental study for British Columbia-based Perpetua Resources' Stibnite Gold Project about 40 miles east of McCall and near the southwestern edge of the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness. The agency will now take public comments on it.
The plan involves expanding two existing open-pit gold mines in the historically heavily mined area and building a third, then restoring the site after mining concludes.
The Nez Perce Tribe opposes new mining in the area due to its potential impact on salmon habitat. The tribe says the project is within its aboriginal homeland where it has treaty rights.
Perpetua Resources estimates the area contains more than 4 million ounces of gold, more than 6 million ounces of silver and about 150 million pounds of antimony, a key metal in making batteries.
The company estimates the life of the project at 21 to 28 years, including restoration work that will take about two to three years. Mining and processing is expected to take about 12 to 15 years.
