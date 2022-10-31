Idaho Gold Mine

The Yellow Pine Pit open-pit gold mine in the Stibnite Mining District in central Idaho, where a company hopes to start mining again.

 Riley Bunch/AP file

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A plan for three open-pit gold mines in salmon habitat in east-central Idaho is one step closer to approval after the U.S. government selected the Canadian developer's proposed plan for mitigating the project's environment impact.

The U.S. Forest Service on Friday made public an environmental study for British Columbia-based Perpetua Resources' Stibnite Gold Project about 40 miles east of McCall and near the southwestern edge of the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness. The agency will now take public comments on it.

