The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 1,000 points Tuesday, or roughly 5.2 %, after a volatile day of trading. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed nearly 6 % and Nasdaq Composite finished up about 6.2 % after the Federal Reserve and U.S. government rolled out plans to blunt the disease and its effect on American lives, from a reported $1 trillion stimulus to a $10 billion credit infusion to a pledge to beleaguered Boeing.
“The volatility shows the desperation on Wall Street to find fair value,” said Michael Farr, of Farr, Miller & Washington. “Each news release and statistic is greeted with 1,000-point swings.”
One big fix came Tuesday morning, when the Fed announced plans to launch a special fund to keep credit flowing during the coronavirus crisis. That gave the Dow a 1,100-point lift, though the blue-chip index gave up more than half those gains by midafternoon.
Starting Tuesday, the central bank will buy significant amounts of commercial paper, the short-term loans that businesses rely on for funding to pay bills and other expenses. The Fed did the same thing during the Great Recession and ended up buying about $350 billion worth of these loans, or about 20 % of this market.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also announced that the White House was looking at giving direct cash payments to Americans as part of a massive economic stimulus package of around $850 billion, which the administration hopes will stanch the economic free fall caused by the coronavirus. President Donald Trump had initially supported a payroll tax holiday, but said Tuesday that it would take too long to deliver relief to Americans.
“We’re looking at sending checks to Americans immediately,” Mnuchin said Tuesday at a briefing. “And I mean, now in the next two weeks.”
The news delivered a much-needed break to U.S. markets, which had been bouncing wildly between positive and negative territory on the heels of their worst day of trading since the 1987 “Black Monday” crash. All 11 S&P stock sectors were positive. All but five of the Dow 30 components were positive, with Dow Inc., Intel and Travelers the big winners. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, a key fixture of global finance, flew above 1 % — a sign of happy investors.
Boeing and McDonald’s were the losers. The fast-food giant expects to take a hit because nearly all its franchises are operating only drive-thru, takeout and delivery services.
The decline of Boeing stock, once a Dow powerhouse, in some ways reflects the fall of the 11-year bull market that ended last week. At $125 per share, it is a fraction of the $400 it commanded a year ago, before problems surfaced in its 737 Max jet.
“This is unlike anything we have ever seen,” said Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab. “The impact this is having, not only on energy markets, but financial services, the travel industry and people’s everyday lives is really immeasurable.”
