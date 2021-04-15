First-time unemployment claims fell sharply last week, to a pandemic low of 576,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That's down 193,000 from the preceding week's surprise spike, and an unexpectedly strong showing even as unemployment remains elevated.
Economists had projected about 710,000 fresh claims for the week ending April 10. The week before, some 719,000 Americans applied for unemployment benefits. Now, claims sit at their lowest level since March 2020, when the pandemic began, but still well above pre-pandemic levels.
For the same week ending April 10, an additional 131,975 Americans filed claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, for gig and self-employed workers.
A total of 16.9 million people are continuing to collect unemployment benefits, down from 18.2 million in the previous week.
