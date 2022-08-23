GAS PRICES

A fuel nozzle in a car at a Shell gas station in Hercules, Calif.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Gasoline prices are on the biggest streak of declines since 2015, a relief for both consumers and President Joe Biden who has made fighting inflation a central theme ahead of November midterm elections.

U.S. pump prices are averaging $3.892 a gallon after reaching a record high of $5.016 a gallon in mid-June and have fallen for 70 straight days, according to auto club AAA. Prices haven't fallen that many days since January 2015.

Transitory Inflation
Transitory Inflation

'The release is planned to continue until October.'

