The U.S. economy grew by 5.7 percent in 2021, the fastest full-year clip since 1984, roaring back in the pandemic's second year despite two new virus variants that rocked the country.
The growth came in fits and starts, with a burst of government spending helping propel a fast start, even as a surge in new cases and deaths in the second half of the year created new pressures. The economy grew at a 6.9 percent annual rate from October to December, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday, a sharp acceleration from 2.3 percent in the previous quarter.
In a powerful rebound from 2020, when the economy contracted by 3.4 percent - its worst result since 1946 - 2021′s strong growth created a record 6.4 million jobs. But it also brought a host of complications, helping fuel the highest inflation in 40 years and creating supply chain snarls as consumers hungry for products overwhelmed the global delivery system. To beat back rising prices, the Federal Reserve is now shifting its strategy and preparing for interest rate hikes this year, convinced it has given enough support to help the labor market and now must keep the economy from overheating further.
Earlier in the year, economists worried that global supply chain problems would keep businesses from being able to fully stock shelves. But a rush by companies in the final months of 2021 to bolster their inventories ultimately drove GDP much higher.
Firms such as Georgia's Agilysys, which specializes in hotel property-management and point-of-sale systems, are building up inventories to guard against supply-chain disruptions and logistical challenges. Agilysys has increased its inventory levels by 175 percent in the past nine months to "mitigate supply chain risk," Chief Financial Officer Dave Wood said on a recent earnings call.
But even that silver lining comes with the reminder of how parts of the economy remain extremely disrupted.
"We're hitting on all cylinders producing goods, and that's good," said Ben Herzon, executive director at IHS Markit. "But it's also bad, because the economy wasn't really set up to produce goods at the level that it's producing now. That's one of the reasons we're seeing some of the problems on the supply side."
Economists expect the economy to grow 3.9 percent in 2022, according to a survey by Wolters Kluwer's Blue Chip Economic Indicators. That would represent a second year consecutive year of strong growth, well above what Fed policymakers estimate is the economy's long-run 1.8 percent growth rate.
But the 2022 economy will have much less support behind it, as the Fed raises interest rates and Congress appears to have little appetite for more covid-related stimulus. The hope is that households and consumers will be secure enough to keep the economy pumping, even as the pandemic dictates so much about the path ahead.
"While we have reached the end of pandemic era fiscal and monetary policy the pandemic is not yet over," Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM, wrote in an analyst note Thursday morning. "The rate hikes that are now clearly in play will show up in the final quarter of the year slowing growth. The U.S. consumer and investment in the housing sector will continue to be the primary engine of growth as the economy transitions away from pandemic era fiscal and monetary support."
