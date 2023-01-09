Amid coal market struggles, less fuel worth mining in U.S. (copy)

This April 4, 2013 photo shows an 80-foot thick coal seam at Cloud Peak Energy's Spring Creek strip mine near Decker, Mont.

 Matthew Brown/AP

U.S. coal prices plunged from record highs as warm winter conditions eased demand for the fossil fuel.

Coal from the Northern Appalachia region slumped to $115 a ton for the week ending Jan. 6, down 45% from the prior week, according to government figures released Monday. Spot prices for coal from Central Appalachia fell 33%, and fuel from the Illinois Basin dropped 31%.

