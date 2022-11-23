SUGAR

A truck carrying sugar cane passes a woman and child outside a church in the Dominican Republic in May 2021. 

 Salwan Georges/Washington Post

Just as Americans are whipping up their holiday pies, imports of sugar from the Dominican Republic's largest sugar producer will be blocked at all United States ports.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday that, effective immediately, sugar and sugar-based products made by Central Romana Corporation will be detained at ports of entry after an investigation by the agency found indications of the use of forced labor in its operations. The investigation found evidence of abusive working and living conditions, withheld wages, excessive overtime and other violations.

