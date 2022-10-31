Kroger

Two fired Kroger workers get payouts over logo protest.

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Brenda Lawson tried to reconcile her Christian faith with the "rainbow" heart on Kroger's new uniform by covering it with her employee name tag. Co-worker Trudy Rickerd offered to buy her own apron, one that didn't have the logo.

Their managers at the Conway, Ark., store repeatedly told them the logo wasn't related to LGBTQ rights and disciplined both employees in 2019 for violating the supermarket's dress code. But when Lawson and Rickerd continued refusing to display a symbol they equated with the Pride flag, they were fired.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.