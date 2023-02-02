200122_bul_loc_cfaopening (copy)
Chick-fil-A, which opened a Bend location in 2020 at Robal Road Village, has building plans for a second location on file with the city of Bend. 

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file photo

Chick-fil-A is looking for a second location in Bend and In-N-Out Burger is still searching for a suitable spot to open in the city. 

Chick-fil-A has a building application on hold at the moment for south Bend, on Third Street and Murphy Road. According to the public documents on file at the city of Bend, the plan is to demolish the Shari's Cafe and Pies to make way for the fast food restaurant.

