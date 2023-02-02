Chick-fil-A is looking for a second location in Bend and In-N-Out Burger is still searching for a suitable spot to open in the city.
Chick-fil-A has a building application on hold at the moment for south Bend, on Third Street and Murphy Road. According to the public documents on file at the city of Bend, the plan is to demolish the Shari's Cafe and Pies to make way for the fast food restaurant.
The In-N-Out Burger chain has wanted to open in the Bend market, but has yet to find a location, said Mike Abbate, an assistant vice president of real estate and development for the company.
"Our store expansion plan in Oregon does include a future opening in Bend, as we know it to be a wonderful community," Abbate said in an email.
National chains often do research before selecting a location to move to. They'll look at the economics of a community and in Central Oregon, Bend appears to hit all the marks. It's a place people want to move to, said Brian Fratzke, president of Fratzke Commercial Real Estate Advisors Inc.
Bend is the most in demand community for those looking to move to Oregon, Fratzke said.
"Most people relocating to Bend have resources that allow them to not work," he said. "And a majority of the people that do work are allowed to work remotely."
Bend is home to 90,000-plus people, and has an annual median income of $74,000 that can support Mercedes, Porsche, Audi and BMW dealerships, with a Tesla dealership under construction, too, he said. Fratzke's company is currently working with 14 firms from California and Washington who are looking to acquire or lease commercial property in Bend, he said.
"Bend is the smallest town where Trader Joe's is located," Fratzke said.
When Chick-fil-A opened its doors in 2020 at the Robal Road Village, there was a line of eager customers outside. There are nine locations in Oregon.
The Georgia-based sandwich chain had a meeting scheduled with the city on Jan. 19, but canceled the day before, according to an email from 4G Development and Consulting Inc.
The company did not respond to calls or emails from The Bulletin.
According to the documents on file with the city, Chick-fil-A plans to build a quick-serve restaurant with 74 indoor seats and outdoor seating to accommodate about 32 customers.
The proposed hours of operation would be 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and closed Sundays.
In-N-Out Burgers has 380 locations in seven western states. The company began construction of its latest location in Roseburg in February. There are four locations.
