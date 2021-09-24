Five businesses were chosen as finalists during the Early Stage competition at the Central Oregon PubTalk.
Two of those businesses — cannecht and Tonsil Tech — are from Central Oregon, according to Economic Development for Central Oregon, which sponsors PubTalk. The start ups will present their business plans at the annual Bend Venture Conference Oct. 21-22 where the businesses will compete for a cash prize.
The finalists proved they have a great idea and are near a "proof of concept" phase of development. They will compete for a $30,000 cash prize sponsored by the Portland Seed Fund. Tickets are on sale now and are available here.
The annual conference brings entrepreneurs and their business ideas face-to-face with investors and economic development officials. Audience members on Thursday picked the five Early Stage finalists from eight companies that participated. The finalists are:
- Bend-based cannecht , a digital marketplace for cannabis businesses to find and select contracts for such items as insurance from providers;
- Vancouver, Washington-based KinectAir, a private aviation firm that uses a smart phone to book aircraft using local community airports;
- Portland-based LifeAir, a ventilator that eliminates patient -to-patient transmission of viruses and bacteria;
- Portland-based Radious, an online marketplace for rentable home office and meeting space;
- Redmond-based Tonsil Tech, a at home handheld device used to remove tonsil stones.
Pete Crawford, CEO of cannecht , said in an interview he came up with the idea during the pandemic. Still in the concept stage, Crawford plans on launching a beta version of cannecht on Oct. 12.
"I realized I could bring in the right people," Crawford said. "We're trying to build a brand to allow people trust the website. I've been at this for nearly a year now. We've raised a decent amount of money, but it felt like vindication last night."
At the PubTalk Thursday, Tonsil Tech earned $3,000 cash award from an audience vote.
For people with tonsils, the gadget that Sydney Quinton-Cox and Daniel Forbes and Jessy Imdieke created allows people to remove these so-called harmless stones that are caused by food, mucus and bacteria that create an infection on the tonsils. If Tonsil Tech is successful at the conference next month the winnings will allow the company to engineer an injection mold. Today the company is testing the market using a 3-D printer to create the tool.
"The seed money (if selected) would us allows to market this and get the word out that we have a solution to tonsil stones," Quinton-Cox said. "We know we need to transition to injection molding so we can scale up."
