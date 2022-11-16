Drive around Central Oregon and look at the twinkling holiday lights all perfectly aligned like night time sentries at their posts.
Some displays are the work for two Bend businesses that hang lights from the tallest tree to the pointiest eave every year for about 15 years.
Using ropes and rock climbers as their installers, these two businesses — Holiday Help Christmas Lighting and the Christmas Light Factory — hang custom strands of lights on more than 1,700 Central Oregon homes, businesses and city streets .
There's enough revenue to be earned that the two businesses combined employ more than 30 people each holiday season .
"This is my primary profession," said Eric Cole, owner of Holiday Help Christmas Lighting. "This my big business. I make a chunk of my income this time of year. We do construction work the rest of the year to keep the guys busy until Christmas lights start again."
Prices to hang lights on a building range from $500 to $10,000 . The companies supply LED lights that are continuous and custom for each house. They have designers that work with homeowners to bring a vision to light, Cole said. And when the season is over, crews take down the lights and store them until the next year, he said.
"Every roof line is different," Cole said. "Some are easy, some are hard."
From September to mid-December each year, they're all about hanging lights. From January through August, they have other businesses. Cole's crews do construction work. Brennan Morrow, owner of the Christmas Light Factory, installs solar tube lights in homes during the offseason.
It's a friendly competition the two have forged during the 15 years they've been in business. Other companies have come and gone, but these two have carved a niche that allows them to explore other entrepreneurial ventures outside of the holidays .
There's a name for business owners like this: serial entrepreneurs. They're people who love to turn new ideas into reality.
"To them, entrepreneurship isn't just a job, it's an adventure," said Adam Krynicki, Oregon State University-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab executive director. "With the success of each venture, the serial entrepreneur grows their expertise."
'Temporary art'
Cole started his journey as a professional minor league baseball player for the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers. Toward the end of his career, a friend in Salt Lake City suggested he come and help hang holiday lights. He learned the ropes, and when he moved to Bend he started up his business. He put up online adds and got a contractor's license.
In that first year he did four houses. This year he had 1,000 customers.
"I thought Bend was a good place to do this because it seemed like the kind of city with a lot of homeowners who wanted to do lights," Cole said. "It has the ski town vibe like in Salt Lake City where my friend does it."
But when winter strikes early, like it has the past couple of weeks, even Cole's experienced climbers have to weigh safety with demand.
Joe Cohen, who works for Cole, said climbers are natural holiday light hangers because they're comfortable with the safety harnesses and being 50 feet or more in the air. Cohen is comfortable even on the steepest roof or tallest tree, Cole said.
"For some people you look over the edge and it turns your stomach," Cohen said. "But not rock climbers. We like heights. We work on the roof. We don't hang over."
Rock climbers also like the job because it's a seasonal gig and they can spend the rest of the year traveling and climbing, Cohen said.
Morrow, whose business operates out of Madras, has extended his business territory to Portland. Hanging holiday lights began because the solar business had a slow start, Morrow said.
The 700 customers of Christmas Light Factory find that the LED lights are less expensive to operate , which suits Morrow's personal pledge to create energy efficiency where ever possible.
"In all our presentations we provide the energy savings that our lighting provides over incandescent lights," Morrow said. "LEDs are more expensive up front, but the energy savings is astronomical."
Even with bad weather and snow on the ground, the crews for both companies are working seven days a week. After years of establishing a friendly competition, they help each other out if there's a problem with a customer's lighting display. It doesn't matter who put it up. They work together, Morrow said.
"We're great friends. Cole wins some contracts and I win some," Morrow said. "In the end we help each other out. If there's a repair, it doesn't matter whose it is.
"It's Christmas lights. It's supposed to be fun. Our teams carry out that fun, festive energy. What we're doing is temporary art."
