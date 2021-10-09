Five businesses were selected from about a dozen to compete at the annual Bend Venture Conference later this month in the growth-stage category.
The businesses will compete for venture capital that ranges from $100,000 to $2.5 million. They are: Portland-based DeepSurface, a risk-based corporate management platform; Bend-based Lora DiCarlo, a sex-tech product company; Eugene-based Portl, an online platform to help businesses monetize content; Hood River-based PupPod, a multispecies gaming platform for pets and humans; Bend-based The Run Experience, a daily fitness app for training programs designed to build a healthy running habit.
“We had a lot of applicants for the growth stage (category),” said Jenn Lynch, BVC Growth Fund managing partner. “The investors spoke with 12 businesses over the past three weeks and selected five of those to move on to the presentation at the Bend Venture Conference.”
Lynch said the investors chose a mix of traditional consumer and tech companies. When representatives from the businesses take to the stage, the audience will hear how the businesses went to market, raised capital and how they were able to hire and retain employees.
“Each of these businesses is interesting and disruptive in its own way,” Lynch said. “The finalists are all capital efficient businesses with high growth potential and have cost-efficient ways of attracting customers.”
Garnering capital will enable any one of these growth stage businesses to go to the next level, she said.
The annual Bend Venture Conference will be held Oct. 21-22 in Bend and is among the largest venture capital conferences in the country, according to the host, Economic Development for Central Oregon. Over the past five years the conference has given more than $10 million to 40 businesses. Finalists compete in three categories: impact, early and growth stage.
Nate Helming, CEO of The Run Experience, said his app began as a way to help injured runners by posting videos on YouTube. He attracted more than 520,000 followers, but realized he was missing out on a segment of the market who were not running athletes but regular fitness runners.
“We realized we were only hitting one part of the market,” Helming said. “There are more than 60 million runners in the United States. The vast majority of runners are casual, out there to get fit.”
By targeting the casual runner, Helming was able to grow membership to 3,500 participants.
The app costs $20 a month or $120 a year and is not just a place to track mileage or fitness, but to get coaching, and referrals for the best gear.
“We’ve never raised money before and we grew our customer base using existing tools,” Helming said. “We were limited though.”
Lora Haddock, creator and founder of Lora DiCarlo, has been in the spotlight before by earning the Innovation Award at The Consumer Technology Association show in 2019 in the robots and drones category for a product called Osé, a vibrator developed with the help of Oregon State University engineers.
The association stripped her of the award, however, before eventually reinstated it after Haddock criticized the disqualification, alleging gender bias.
She has since worked with organizers to rewrite policies to include sex-tech brands.
Haddock’s company also was the recipient of $1.1 million from the Bend-based Oregon Opportunity Zone Limited Partnership and a $100,000 grant from Business Oregon. Since early last year, the company has generated $7.5 million in sales across five products, secured $3 million in funding, and had actress, model and style icon Cara Delevigne come on board as co-owner and creative adviser, according to a press statement.
The Bulletin reached out to Haddock, who did not respond before deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.