Bangers & Brews and Lone Pine Coffee Roasters will be opening up second locations in northeast Bend.
Calling itself East End, the new complex on NE Cushing Drive, will house other retailers and will open this summer, according to a prepared statement.
This will be Bangers & Brews second Bend location and third location for the family owned restaurant, said Marcelo Garcia, the owner’s son.
Featuring unusual meats, Bangers & Brews sought to expand from its west-side location to the community surrounding the St. Charles Bend.
“It’s a great location,” Garcia said. “The expansion of the apartment buildings on the east side was something we wanted to capture. We have a lot of customers who come across the parkway (U.S.Highway 97) to come to us.”
The location is surrounded by high density residential neighborhoods, and there are more than 18,000 cars a day on 27th Street, according to a 2013 traffic study. Lone Pine did not return phone calls from The Bulletin.
