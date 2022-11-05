Musk Twitter

People walk outside Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. Employees were bracing for widespread layoffs at Twitter on Friday, as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform.

 AP file

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter on Saturday launched a subscription service for $7.99 a month that includes a blue check now given only to verified accounts as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the platform's verification system just ahead of U.S. midterm elections.

In an update to Apple iOS devices, Twitter said users who "sign up now" can receive the blue check next to their names "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow." So far, verified accounts do not appear to be losing their checks.

