Twitter notified workers Friday about their employment status and has temporarily closed offices and suspended badge access “to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data.”

 Constanza Hevia/Getty Images

As people frantically refreshed their work and personal accounts to learn their fate, new owner Elon Musk sought to defend his decision to terminate thousands of jobs. He said the company had experienced a “massive drop in revenue” due to a flight of advertisers from the social network.

It was an eventful week for Twitter. Since his takeover last week, Musk has assembled a transition team of close confidants to help identify deep cost cuts and quick ways to jump-start revenue. The workforce reductions are expected to affect 3,700 jobs — about half of the company. Some outgoing staff said they will be paid at least two months of severance. Musk is also looking for places to cut within Twitter’s technical infrastructure.

