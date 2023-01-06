Twitter

A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

 Jeff Chiu - staff, AP

Personal emails linked to 235 million Twitter accounts hacked some time ago have been exposed, according to Israeli security researcher Alon Gal — making millions vulnerable to having their accounts compromised or identities exposed if they have used the site anonymously to criticize oppressive governments, for instance.

Gal, who is the co-founder and chief technology officer at cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock, wrote in a LinkedIn post this week that the leak "will unfortunately lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing, and doxxing."

