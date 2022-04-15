SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter is rebuffing Elon Musk's hostile takeover bid, the company announced Friday, adopting a plan known as a "poison pill" that would seek to thwart the Tesla CEO from becoming the owner of the social media network.
The plan, known as a "shareholder rights plan" seeks to insulate shareholders against Musk's efforts as the largest individual shareholder to amass an exponentially bigger stake in Twitter.
"The Rights Plan will reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains control of Twitter through open market accumulation without paying all shareholders an appropriate control premium or without providing the Board sufficient time to make informed judgments and take actions that are in the best interests of shareholders," Twitter said in a news release.
Musk disclosed earlier this month that he had amassed a more than 9% stake in Twitter, and he launched a takeover bid to take the company private valued at roughly $43 billion this week.
The poison pill plan would effectively allow shareholders other than Musk to buy additional stock at a discounted price, flooding the market with shares that would then trade at a premium. That would make it difficult for a prospective owner to amass a higher stake without spending significantly more money.
"A poison pill is a way to stave off someone until you can get a higher price. It makes it outrageously expensive for the person to buy it." said Charles Elson, the founding director of the University of Delaware's Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance. "It's a doomsday machine, it's the atomic bomb, everyone gets wiped out — that's the key."
Musk offered to buy Twitter at a cost of $54.20 per share. That represents a significantly higher price than immediately before Musk's involvement, but lower than Twitter has traded at times in the past year.
The "poison pill" would be triggered if Musk crossed a threshold of 15% ownership in Twitter. Analysts said it makes it exponentially less likely that Musk does so without going to the negotiating table. His options now are limited to joining or somehow persuading the board to eliminate the poison pill, or engaging in negotiations. Crossing the threshold would blow up the capital structure of the company and put the purchase out of reach, likely putting if off the table for Musk.
"In other words, they have to negotiate with him," Elson said. "Everyone loses if the pill is exercised."
The terms of Twitter's plan suggested that shareholders would be entitled to buy stock at an established price — that would then trade for a market value of double what they bought it for. Musk, the prospective buyer, would not be entitled to the discount.
Musk said at a TED conference Thursday that he has a backup plan if his initial bid for the social media giant does not work out, but he declined to elaborate. Musk has spent weeks harping on the necessity of "free speech" on the social media site, launching polls and firing off tweets aimed at influencing the discussion. It appears to be a relatively recent of interest of the bombastic CEO, who also helms aerospace firm SpaceX, tunneling outfit The Boring Company, and a brain microchip start-up Neuralink.
He characterized the issue as a "civilizational risk," placing it - for him - in the ranks of population collapse, and artificial intelligence usurping humans.
Musk, at the conference, said Twitter's algorithm should be "open source" so content moderation decisions are made entirely public and people can see what types of tweets are promoted and suppressed. Twitter has said it does not limit tweets based on views or opinions expressed within them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.