A TSA security checkpoint at Los Angeles International Airport uses facial recognition technology to verify passenger identities. 

 Monique Woo/Washington Post

Next time you're at airport security, get ready to look straight into a camera. The TSA wants to analyze your face.

The Transportation Security Administration has been quietly testing facial recognition technology for passenger screening at 16 major domestic airports — from Washington to Los Angeles — and hopes to expand it across the United States as soon as next year. Kiosks with cameras are doing a job that used to be completed by humans: checking the photos on travelers' IDs to make sure they're not impostors.

