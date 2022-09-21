PDX travelers

Travelers pass through Portland International Airport in 2020. Airport crowds have rebounded, bringing longer waits and fewer amenities, but Portland managed to hold its customer satisfaction rating steady in 2022, J.D. Power found. 

 Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian

Long waits and shuttered amenities are irritating air travelers across the country, but Portland International Airport has managed to keep its satisfaction rating at a steady cruising altitude.

Consumer sentiment monitor J.D. Power found the Portland airport maintained the same level of customer satisfaction in 2022 as last year.

